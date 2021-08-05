High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka calls on Foreign Minister

Minister Gunawardena thanked the government and the people of India for extending assistance to Sri Lanka in combating the COVID 19 pandemic and appraised the opening of the country for economic activities. The High Commissioner Baglay also appreciated Sri Lanka for lifting entry restrictions imposed on Indians if they are fully vaccinated as lifting of such restrictions would provide immense benefits for Sri Lanka’s tourism industry and the economy as a whole.

During the discussion, a joint commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Independence of India and Sri Lanka was proposed in view of celebrating the centuries old cultural values shared between the two countries. Commemorating this milestone which consists of cultural and religious events such as Buddhist pilgrims' programmes and more importantly bringing down sacred Buddhist relics from India to Sri Lanka, which would the bilateral relations to flourish further.

The Minister Gunawardena underscored the government's priority in the field of renewable energy and he invited Indian private sector investments in the sustainable energy sector in Sri Lanka. While endorsing the Government’s move, High Commissioner Baglay stated that Indian investors are keen to invest in the renewable energy sector, especially in solar energy.

A wide range of areas of mutual interest such as the joint commission on renewable energy, air connectivity, mutual trade and investment ventures, technical cooperation for digitalizing Sri Lankan movies and regional cooperation in the BIMSTEC were also discussed in length.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo