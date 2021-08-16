Sri Lanka High Commission in Kenya facilitates despatch of Syringes to Sri Lanka

In support of the ongoing vigorous vaccination campaign against COVID-19 undertaken in Sri Lanka under the leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Sri Lanka High Commission in Kenya arranged a consignment of an initial order of 2 million syringes from a WHO prequalified company namely, Revital Healthcare(EPZ) Ltd in Kenya to be sent to Sri Lanka.

The AD syringes of 0.5ml specification manufactured by the Revital Healthcare (EPZ) Ltd are considered to be of high quality that complies with WHO standards and conditions.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Kenya Veluppillai Kananathan accepted the first consignment of 800,000 syringes and facilitated its despatch to Sri Lanka by Sri Lankan Airlines on 13 August, 2021. Representative of Sri Lankan Airlines in Kenya Ruwan Fernando and businessman Irfan Mohamed also were present at the event.

During a brief ceremony held at the Nairobi Airport the CEO of the Revital Healthcare (EPZ) Ltd in Kenya Roneek Vora thanked High Commissioner Kananathan for expeditiously liaising with the authorities in Kenya for making the urgent despatch of syringes possible. The remaining syringes will be despatched next week.

This is the first time that a COVID-19 related essential item produced in Kenya is being sent to Sri Lanka to support the current inoculation drive in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka High Commission

Nairobi