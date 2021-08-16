August 17, 2021
    The Committee on Parliamentary Business decides to hold this week’s sittings only for today

    August 17, 2021
    The Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake stated that considering the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, the Committee on
    Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane yesterday (16) decided to hold this week's sittings only for today (17).

    Accordingly, Parliament will convene today (17) at 10.00 am and time will be allotted from 10.00 am to 11.00 am for ‘Questions for Oral Answers’ of the Members
    of Parliament.
    Subsequently, from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Temporary Provisions) Bill, 02 Orders under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act, 02
    Resolutions under the Section 10 of the Customs Ordinance (Chapter 235) will be taken up for debate.
    Thereafter, the time has been allotted for Questions at the Adjournment Time from 4.30 pm to 4.50 pm and Motion at the Adjournment Time moved by the government will
    be taken up for debate from 4.50 pm to 5.30 pm.
    Meanwhile, Monday, September 06 was set aside as the next Sitting Day and that day had been allotted for the Questions for Oral Answers at the previous meeting of
    the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

     

