High Dependency Unit of Wathupitiwala Base Hospital declared open

The new High Dependency Unit (HDU) of Wathupitiwala Base Hospital, built with the contribution of the Sri Lanka Navy, was declared open for the treatment of COVID-19 patients (16th August 2021).

The Navy took on the construction of this special unit, as part of its initiatives to strengthen the Government's program of expanding infrastructure required for COVID-19 treatment.

In response to a request made by the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka Navy set about the construction of the new High Dependency Unit, going by the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne. The project that kicked off on 03rd May 2021 came to an end on 06th July 2021, on the strength of skilled labour and engineering excellences of the Navy and funds enabled by donors from home and away.

This new High Dependency Unit made available in a very short period, encompasses dedicated equipment for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and has 20 HDU beds to provide intensive care for the same number of COVID-19 cases at one go.

The opening was marked in compliance with COVID-19 protocols due to pandemic concerns. On behalf of Commander of the Navy, Deputy Area Commander Western Naval Area, Commodore Suresh De Silva, political representatives of Gampaha District, Regional Director of Health Services (Gampaha), Dr. Nalin Ariyaratne, Medical Superintendent Wathupitiwala Base Hospital, Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim Siraj and a limited group of hospital staff and naval personnel were present on this occasion.