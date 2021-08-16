Navy to promote water sports in Jaffna

With a view to promoting water sports in Jaffna, Sri Lanka Navy in collaboration with the Canoe Association of Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka Life Saving, conducted a workshop on Dragon Boat racing and life-saving at sea.

The two-week-long workshop held at the waterfront of Karainagar channel intended to train 8 instructors representing schools of Jaffna and the fishery community. Meanwhile, the certificate awarding of the programme was conducted under the auspices of Commander Northern Naval Area Rear Admiral Priyantha Perera and with the attendance of Secretary of Education, Cultural Affairs, Sports and Youth Affair in Northern Province, Mr. L.Ilaangovan at Fort Hammenhiel Resort, Karainagar on 14th August 2021.

As part of the programme, two weeks of in-house training was carried out adhering to safety protocols as a bio-secure bubble, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, following the guidance of Commander Northern Naval Area and coordination of Commanding Officer SLNS Elara, Captain Aruna Weerasinghe. The training the trainer programme also paved the way for very enthusiastic participants to learn Dragon Boat technical skills, rules of the sport and training techniques as well as lifesaving techniques from the Navy Canoeing team and instructors of Rapid Action Boat Squadron.

With the culmination of successful training, the newly qualified instructors are expected to raise Dragon Boat teams at their respective schools and communities establishing the sports discipline enabling them to compete at national levels in due course.

The new High Dependency Unit (HDU) of Wathupitiwala Base Hospital, built with the contribution of the Sri Lanka Navy, was declared open for the treatment of COVID-19 patients (16th August 2021). The Navy took on the construction of this special unit, as part of its initiatives to strengthen the Government's programme of expanding infrastructure required for COVID-19 treatment.

In response to a request made by the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka Navy set about the construction of the new High Dependency Unit, going by the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne. The project that kicked off on 03rd May 2021 came to an end on 06th July 2021, on the strength of skilled labour and engineering excellences of the Navy and funds enabled by donors from home and away.

This new High Dependency Unit made available in a very short period, encompasses dedicated equipment for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and has 20 HDU beds to provide intensive care for the same number of COVID-19 cases at one go.

The opening was marked in compliance with COVID-19 protocols due to pandemic concerns. On behalf of Commander of the Navy, Deputy Area Commander Western Naval Area, Commodore Suresh De Silva, political representatives of Gampaha District, Regional Director of Health Services (Gampaha), Dr. Nalin Ariyaratne, Medical Superintendent Wathupitiwala Base Hospital, Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim Siraj and a limited group of hospital staff and naval personnel were present on this occasion.

SL Navy