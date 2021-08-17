Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne appointed as Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy

The President and Commander-in- Chief of Armed Forces of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy, effective from today (17th August 2021).

Accordingly, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, officially handed over the letter of appointment in this regard to Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne at the Navy Headquarters, (17th August 2021).

Born in the year 1967, Rear Admiral Jayarathne received his secondary education from the Royal College, Colombo 7. He joined Sri Lanka Navy in the Executive branch as an Officer Cadet of the 15th Intake on 20th October 1986 and completed his Officer Cadet training at the Naval & Maritime Academy, Trincomalee. Having topped the batch, he was selected to undergo the International Midshipman Course in Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, UK in 1988. He followed his Sub Lieutenant Technical Course in India in 1989, the Basic Hydrography Course (1995) and Long Hydrography Course (2003) in India.

On return from the International Midshipman Course, his first appointment was to the Navy's elite Fast Attack Craft (FAC) Flotilla and over the rest of his career he was associated with FACs as Officer-in-Command, Training Officer, Training Commander and finally as the Flotilla Commander in 2007-2008. He was hand-picked to be the Flotilla's Training Officer twice; in 1999-2000 and in 2006-2007 by the Command.

Rear Admiral Jayarathne completed his Staff Course at Army Command & Staff College, Sri Lanka and the National Defence Course at National Defense University, Beijing, China. The senior officer holds a Master's Degree in Defence Studies from University of Kelaniya and another Master’s in Hydrography from the University of Goa, India.

The Rear Admiral Jayarathne has been decorated for gallantry thrice; twice by Rana Wickrama Paddakkama (RWP) and once by Rana Sura Padakkama (RSP). In addition, he has been awarded the ‘Uththama Seva Padakkama’ (USP) for his unblemished and exemplary naval career as well as a bunch of other service medals fittingly. Besides, the senior officer has been issued with Letters of Commendation three times by Commander of the Navy, for exceptional execution of duties and responsibilities and for his achievements.

He is a front line Executive Officer who has held key appointments both afloat and ashore and has commanded Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) as well as shore establishments during his illustrious career. He has also held various Staff and Senior Staff appointments at the Navy Headquarters as Senior Staff Officer Projects and Plans and Senior Staff Officer of Navy Hydrographic Service.

Among other key appointments he held, Deputy Director Naval Project & Plans, Acting Director Maritime Surveillance, Deputy Director Naval Operations, Acting Director Naval Research Wing, Defence Adviser of the Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi, Naval Assistant to the Commander of the Navy and Head of Naval Research Wing stood prominent.

Besides, the senior officer has the distinction of being the Commandant the Naval & Maritime Academy, Trincomalee. He also had served in the appointments of Deputy Area Commander Northern Naval Area, Deputy Director General Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Deputy Area Commander Eastern Naval Area and Port Facility Security Officers of Trincomalee Port, Director Naval Training, Director General Training and Director General Operations. He is a Cat A qualified Hydrographer who holds office as the Joint Chief Hydrographer to the Government of Sri Lanka and Chief Hydrographer of the Navy. Prior to his elevation to the post of Chief of Staff of the Navy, he served as the Commander Eastern Naval Area and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy.

SL Navy