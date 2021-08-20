Licensed Banks have not been asked to “Devalue” the Sri Lanka Rupee

August 20, 2021
    political Current Affairs

    August 20, 2021
    The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has observed messages being circulated claiming that licensed banks have been officially asked to devalue the Sri Lanka rupee with immediate effect.

    The general public is hereby informed that there is no basis whatsoever for such claims, and the CBSL has not made any change to its stance or the operational arrangements on the determination of the exchange rate.

    The public is also advised not to rely on false and misleading information that is being circulated through social and conventional media. Any official statement issued by the CBSL will be made by the Governor, Deputy Governor or any other authorised official of the CBSL identified by name and designation.

    CBL

     

