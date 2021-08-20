SMS Solution and Hotline to Manage Home Quarantined Covid-19 Patients in Western Province

ICTA has initiated this system in collaboration with The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID- 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), the Ministry of Health, Telecom Regulatory Commission (TRC), and mobile operators; SLTMobitel, Dialog Axiata, Hutch, and Airtel.

This system will be made available to citizens in the Western provide with effect from 19 th August 2021. The public can simply send an SMS to 1904 classifying the patient's health status under the following categories.

A – Covid – 19 patients with breathing difficulty

B – Covid- 19 patients with symptoms

C- Covid- 19 patients with no symptoms

The following format should be used to send info to 1904

The information will be captured by the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) and directed to the nearest medical team, who will connect with the patient via hotline 247 for further investigation on the health condition. Thereafter based on the condition, ambulance services will be offered to dispatch the patient to the nearest hospital for immediate treatment.

Based on the health condition, if the patient is home quarantined, they can speak to a medical professional for further advice via 1390.

Commenting on this initiative, Chairman ICTA Mr.Oshada Senanayake stated, “At this crucial juncture of fighting the Covid Pandemic, its imperative that we maximise the use

of technology in ensuring maximum safety of citizens and the rapid development of the solution is an example of a whole of government approach with close collaboration between ICTA, TRC and the Telco industry under the guidance of the Technology Ministry and we would continue to enable technology driven solutions in support of national Covid 19 eradication initiatives”