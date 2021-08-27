Online Portal Launched to Obtain Covid-19 Smart Vaccine Certificate

The Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) announces the launch of Covid-19 Smart Vaccine Certificate Portal from 25 th August 2021, for the general public who have plans to travel overseas. ICTA has introduced this initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.



The public can visit the online portal https://covid-19.health.gov.lk/certificate/ to obtain a soft copy of the vaccine certificate. By accessing the online portal, one needs to enter

the requested details such as national identity number, passport number, vaccination card details, proof of travel, and requested personal data. Upon successfully entering the requested particulars and approval, the user will be given a link to generate a soft copy (PDF version) of the vaccine certificate. In addition, a printout of the certificate can

be presented to relevant authorities when needed.

The initiative will avoid the inconvenience of physically visiting the nearest MOH office to collect hard copies of the vaccine certificate. Now you can obtain the vaccine certificate being in the convenience of your own home.

Mr. Jayantha De Silva- Secretary ministry of Technology stated, ‘this is a timely initiative launched in collaboration with ICTA, the Ministry of Health and the World Health

Organization. We would like to thank these originations for working behind the scenes to avail the smart vaccine certificate to the public and enabling a hassle free mechanism to obtain the vaccine certificate’.

Commenting on this initiative, Chairman ICTA Mr.Oshada Senanayake stated, “we must maximize the use of technology to drive convenience-driven citizen-centric services.

Covid 19 pandemic has revealed how important it is for us to embrace technology and move forward. Therefore, we would continue to enable technology-driven solutions and empower citizen services with technology, in our journey towards digitally transforming the nation.”