Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Temporary Provisions) Bill certified by the Hon. Speaker

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dammika Dasanayake announced that the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Temporary Provisions) Bill was certified by the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on the 23 rd of August 2021.

The Bill was passed in Parliament without a vote on the 17 th of August.

The purpose of this is to make temporary provisions in relation to situations where persons were unable to perform certain actions required by law to be performed within

the prescribed time periods due to Covid-19 circumstances; to assign alternative courts where a court cannot function due to Covid-19 circumstances; to conduct court proceedings using remote communication technology to facilitate the control of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19); to grant relief in relation to parties to certain

contracts who were unable to perform contractual obligations due to Covid-19 circumstances and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Accordingly, the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 17 of 2021 will come into force on the 23rd of this month.