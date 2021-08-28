August 28, 2021
    political Current Affairs

    Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka pays courtesy call on Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

    August 28, 2021
    Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka pays courtesy call on Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

    Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka H.E Qi Zhenhong called on Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena , August (26).

     During the meeting held at the Speaker's official residence, the Chinese Ambassador said that the Chinese Government would continue to extend its full support to the
    Government of Sri Lanka for the control of Covid -19 situation at a time when both countries are working with utmost commitment to control the current Covid-19
    situation.
    They also discussed economic and financial cooperation between the two countries as well as the strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations. The Speaker also

     expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Government for its continuous support as a long-standing friend of Sri Lanka.

