Jaffna ‘Thiyahie’ Charitable Trust Chairman Donates Rs 10 m to ‘Itukama’ Fund thru Army Chief

General Shavendra Silva, Head, National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army on Friday (27) presented HE the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with a cash cheque to the value of Rs 10 million, to be credited to the ‘Itukama’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund after it was delivered to the Security Force HQ-Jaffna by the Founder and Chairman of ‘Thiyahie’ Charitable Trust, Mr Vamadeva Thiyagendran, a well-known philanthropist cum donor.

‘Thiyahie’ Charitable Trust, a social service voluntary organization operational in Jaffna, Batticaloa, Kurunegala, Trincomalee districts and in the hill country funds for social and educational development of low-income groups under the able chairmanship of Mr Vamadeva Thiyagendran who also quite recently in an impressive gesture volunteered to gift Rs 1 lakh each to 15 rehabilitated former LTTE combatants for start of their own self-employment projects at the request of the Army.

Earlier on Thursday (26) Jaffna-born Mr Vamadeva Thiyagendran who resides in Switzerland met Major General Jagath Kodithuwakku, Commander, Security Forces-Jaffna at the Security Force HQ-Jaffna and handed over the cheque to be sent to the Army Chief for onward delivery to HE the President for its deposit in the ‘Itukama’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund, meant to provide medical assistance and relief to the populace, affected due to the impact of the virus that has caused hardships.

SL Army