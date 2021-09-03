Libyan government requests Sri Lanka to monitor upcoming elections later this year

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris met the Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Libya in Sri Lanka Amar A.M. Muftah, on Wednesday, 01 September 2021 at the Foreign Ministry and discussed matters of mutual interest in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Libyan Charge d’ Affaires conveyed the felicitations of the Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs to Minister Peiris on his recent appointment as Foreign Minister.

Libyan Charge d’ Affaires Muftah briefed the Minister on the current situation in Libya, in particular the role of the interim caretaker government that has been in office since March 2021. He briefed on the preparations for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections to be held on 24 December 2021 and made a request for Sri Lanka to consider sending an election monitoring mission. Foreign Minister Peiris recalled that Sri Lankans have enjoyed universal franchise since 1931, 17 years before independence. He said that Sri Lanka, as a democracy is supportive of the efforts by Libya to further strengthen the democratic process and will consider this request.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that the Government is focusing on economic diplomacy, by improving trade relations and expanding the export market in the African region. It was agreed to continue discussions regarding improving Sri Lanka's trade ties with Libya in the tea, gem and jewellery and tourism sectors.

Minister Peiris apprised the Libyan envoy on Sri Lanka’s regional and multilateral engagements and it was agreed to continue close cooperation at the international level.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo