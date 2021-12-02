The Conflict that Eluded Peace’ of General Shantha Kottegoda (Rtd) Presented to Army Chief

A copy of the recently-published ‘The Conflict that Eluded Peace’, authored by the former Secretary of Defence and 17th Commander of the Army, General Shantha Kottegoda (Rtd) was presented December (2) to General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army at the Army Headquarters.

‘The Conflict that Eluded Peace’, a comprehensive masterpiece that recalls gallantry and bravery, associated with true sons and daughters of the Armed Forces, Civil Defence Force and Policemen during the 30-year long armed terrorist conflict for division of the country, revives uncountable memories that led to the final win over terrorism in Sri Lanka.

General Shavendra Silva after extending a warm reception to the visiting author, General Shantha Kottegoda (Rtd) had a cordial exchange of views with him on the book and its well-researched contents at the Commander’s office. He also reminded General Shavendra Silva of a few critical moments of the Humanitarian Operation that finally brought victory to all peace-loving Sri Lankans. Afterwards, the author presented the copy of his book to General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army.

The recipient commended the project and thanked the author who is a veteran of the Sri Lanka Light Infantry (SLLI) Regiment for the efforts on his discourse on the brutal chain of LTTE atrocities and how Sri Lankan War Heroes brought durable peace to the island.

The book points out how a conflict of this magnitude culminated with the military solution, instead of a political solution due to the uncompromising attitude of the terrorist hierarchy and explicitly shares the lessons learnt from the Sri Lankan experience while combating terrorism.

General Shantha Kottegoda (Rtd), former Secretary Defence and the 17th Commander of the Army who had an illustrious military career spanning more than 35 years after retirement undertook several diplomatic assignments representing Sri Lanka in Brazil and Thailand before he was appointed the Secretary of Defence at the Ministry of Defence.

SL Army