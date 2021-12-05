December 06, 2021
    North Central Naval Command conducts blood donation campaign to coincide with Navy’s 71st anniversary

    The North Central Naval Command organized a blood donation campaign at SLNS Gajaba on 04th December, to coincide with the 71st anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy.

    Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and guidance of Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Bandula Senarathne, this blood donation drive was launched to replenish blood stocks maintained at the Mannar hospital. About 165 naval personnel attached to the establishments of the North Central Naval Command voluntarily donated blood, making this magnanimous effort a total success.

    The event was held adhering to COVID-19 protocols and it was well supported by the medical staff of the Navy, Dr. U Pasindu Maduranga Fernando and health staff of the Mannar hospital.

     

     

     

