Swedish Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister

The Swedish Ambassador concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka from New Delhi Klas Molin discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting with Foreign Minister Prof. G.L.

Minster Peiris conveyed Sri Lanka’s felicitations to Sweden on the election of the country’s first woman Prime Minister. The two sides appreciated the evolution of Swedish - Sri

Lanka relations over the years from development cooperation to a vibrant, multifaceted partnership encompassing trade, investment and tourism ties. Referring to the presence of

Swedish companies in Sri Lanka, Ambassador Molin informed that further promotion of trade is facilitated by ‘Business Sweden’ which supports market expansion of Swedish

SMEs.

Recalling Sweden’s contribution as an important development partner in the construction of the Kotmale Dam, Minister Peiris conveyed Sri Lanka’s readiness to increase

engagement with Sweden in spheres of synergy including sustainable development, clean technology and ICT. The Foreign Minister also apprised the visiting Ambassador of

progress in reconciliation and development.

Ambassador Molin also met Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage during the visit.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo