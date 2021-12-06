New Premises of the Sri Lanka Consulate General in Toronto ceremonially reopens at 01 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M4P 3A1

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Toronto shifted from 36 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON M4R 1A1, to 01 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON M4P 3A1. This shift was much awaited and called for by the Sri Lankan expatriates, and as such the new location facilitates many of the requirements that were proposed.

It is now conveniently located right opposite the Eglinton subway station, significantly improving ease of access. Any patron who requires the services of the Consulate can now arrive without ever leaving the TTC service route and consequent exposure to the elements during the harsh winter months will be minimal. Also, the Consulate is well-equipped to serve many clients simultaneously in a very spacious and comfortable setting.

Following the move, the Consulate General of Sri Lanka formally re-opened for service to the general public on 1st of December 2021, with a customary opening ceremony celebrating the traditions and norms of the major ethic groups of Sri Lanka: Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim and Malay. To this effect, many members of these communities residing in Toronto participated in the opening ceremony in symbolic solidarity.

All gathered were warmly welcomed by High Commissioner designate Harsha Kumara Navaratne. This was followed by the reading of Felicitation Messages from Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, read by Consul Commercial Chandima Kiriwandala.

On behaklf iof the Sri Lanknan community in Toronto, Kapila Jayaweera in his address touched on the many advantages offered by the new location. A prominent member of the community, Kula Sellathurai, who worked closely with the Consulate, expressed hearty praise to the Consul General, Kapila Jayaweera and to all those involved for making this move a comprehensive success and was optimistic and confident about the future contribution of the Consulate and its officers.

There was much merriment and optimism, amidst the serving of traditional milk rice, masala tea, sweet-meats and other traditional delicacies. Many of those who participated admired the new environment that they were greeted with, which highlights sentiments of all aspects of Sri Lankan culture and heritage.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Toronto