Warm Wishes Extended to Retiring Chief of Staff after Inviting Him to Army Chief’s Office

The Army’s 58th Chief of Staff and Colonel of the Regiment, Gemunu Watch, Major General Priyantha Perera on the eve of his retirement from the Army after 35 years of dedicated and excellent service was formally invited on Thursday (2) to the Commander’s office at the Army Headquarters along with his family members.

General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army during the cordial meet that followed exchanged pleasantries and noteworthy recollections during their military careers while focusing how they closely worked during humanitarian operations and also in the aftermath of the conflict for the best interests of the country and the people who were under the LTTE siege many years ago.

The Army Chief gratefully acknowledged the retiring Senior Officer’s fearless contribution to the fight against LTTE terrorism and capture of LTTE-held territories and also his sustained commitment for the growth of his own Gemunu Watch Regiment as Colonel of the Regiment and also before that appointment.

Major General Priyantha Perera was appointed the 58th Chief of Staff of the Army on 17 July 2021 by HE the President on the recommendation of the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army and the Ministry of Defence while he was serving as the 25th Commander of the Security Forces – Jaffna.

General Shavendra Silva during the meet inquired into his future endeavours as well as his other plans after retirement from the Army having served for more than 35 years of exemplary service and dedication. He also told his family members how the retiring Senior Officer toiled for the country without a break as a true son of the soil and appreciated his family’s unfailing and sustained backing for execution for his uninterrupted career commitments, without which he would not have been fully dedicated to the cause.

“I am sure your untiring service to the nation would remain an inspiration to junior officers of the organization and an iconic example as an infantry officer who was all the time prepared to undertake any challenge whatsoever. You always carried out instructions to the best of your ability while simultaneously safeguarding the reputation of the organization and its members which I remember very well,’ General Shavendra Silva commented. In return, Major General Priyantha Perera expressed his gratitude and thanked the Army Chief for all the gestures of support, guidance and instructions, given to him throughout his career and particularly in the past 1 - 2 years. He also wished good luck with the organization’s forward-march and also extended his greetings to the Army Chief for his concerns and thoughtfulness.

Towards the culmination of the interaction, the Army Chief presented a special memento to the outgoing Chief of Staff and another gift to the family of Major General Priyantha Perera.

Major General Priyantha Perera served a number of key appointments before his appointment as the Chief of Staff of the Army. During his more than 7 months of command in the Jaffna peninsula as the Commander, Security Forces - Jaffna, he strived hard to further promote gestures of reconciliation and goodwill between the Security Forces and the civilians. Likewise, he was instrumental in launching many a welfare project on behalf of deserving civilians in the peninsula while erecting new houses, providing essentials, launching preventive projects against COVID-19 epidemic and a multitude of other civil-military cooperation projects.

He also served as the Commander SF-Wanni, General Officer Commanding, 59 Division, overlooking General Officer Commanding, 51 Division, 513 Brigade Commander, 144 Brigade Commander, Officer responsible for security, health and safety of the new Defence Headquarters complex at Sri Jayawardenepura and a few more other offices. He was also the Colonel Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Women’s Corps for some time.

Major General Priyantha Perera as a battle-hardened warrior contributed actively to the culmination of the Humanitarian Operation in the Wanni for peace. His troops captured key LTTE strongholds such as Mankulam Town, Olumadu, Ampakamam up to Udayarkattukulam and destroyed the LTTE submarine complex while commanding 593 Brigade and 631 Brigade as the fighting reached its peak. Soon after the successful culmination of the Humanitarian Operation in May 2009, he was appointed the Commander for the 533 Brigade.

During his illustrious military career, he has served mostly in high intensity operational environments and threatened areas. As a Platoon Commander of 5th Battalion of the Gemunu Watch, he took part in Vadamarachchi Operation, and subsequently served in Trincomalee area. He made a great commitment in Operation Balavegaya and Operation ‘Akunupahara’, to safeguard the motherland from ruthless terrorism. As a Company Commander of 7th Battalion the Gemunu Watch, he actively participated in the first ever Air Mobile Operation, conducted to capture the Sea Tiger Base in Silavaturai, Mannar. With expertise skills in battle arena, he played a key role during the Operation Riviresa in liberating the Jaffna town. While holding the appointment as the Second-in-Command of 9th Battalion the Gemunu Watch in the year 2000, Major General Priyantha Perera devotedly contributed to the operations conducted in the face of the debacle at Elephant Pass.

As the Commanding Officer of 7th Battalion of the Gemunu Watch under Commando Brigade, he played an active role in liberating Thoppigala in the year 2007. Apart from that, the battalion under his command continued to support the 593 Brigade to capture a number of LTTE strongholds demolishing many terrorist earth bunds utilizing his own initiatives which contributed ultimately to pave the way for troops to capture and hold Mullaittivu area.

He had acquired a profound military knowledge by attending a number of local and foreign military courses such as the Junior Command Course at School of Infantry - Mhow India, Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare Course at Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School - Variegate India, Senior Command Course at Army War College - Mhow India, Comprehensive Security Response to Terrorism Course - United States of America and Strategic Training Course in the National Defence University in China.

Similarly, he had read for the Masters’ Strategic Management and Military Science - China, Masters’ Degree in Human Resources Management - University of Colombo, Diploma in Diplomacy and International Relations from Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute (BIDTI), Certificate Course in International Ports and Maritime Code conducted by Sri Lanka Navy, Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Defence and graduated in Comprehensive Security Response to Terrorism - Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies in the US, Diploma in Senior Defence Management - India and the Executive Diploma in Human Resources Management - University of Colombo.

A proud product of Isipathana College, Colombo 05, he joined the Sri Lanka Army on 2nd June 1986 as an Officer Cadet to the Regular Intake - 24. After completing basic training at Kotalawala Defence Academy and Sri Lanka Military Academy, he was selected to follow the Officer Training Course at Officers’ Training School (OTS) - Mangla, Pakistan and Officer Weapon and Young Officers Course at the School of Infantry and Tactics - Quetta Pakistan respectively. Then he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and posted to 4th Battalion the Gemunu Watch on 18 May 1987.

-SL Army