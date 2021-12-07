Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris discusses Energy Security, Increased Employment Opportunities with UAE Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris met Minister of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the 5th Indian OceanConference – IOC 2021 that was held in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

Foreign Minister of U.A.E. welcomed the Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris to U.A.E. and recalled the friendly relations that exist between the two countries over the decades.

Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris extended congratulations to the U.A.E. Foreign Minister on the 50th Anniversary of the National Day of the U.A.E. which falls on 2 December

2021. The Foreign Minister of the U.A.E. emphasized the importance of enhancing friendly relations by high-level visits between the two countries and expressed his willingness to

visit Sri Lanka in the course of next year. Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris mentioned that Minister Sheikh Abdullah would receive a very warm welcome in Sri Lanka.

Minister Prof. Peiris briefed the Foreign Minister on the country’s situation with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic and the successful measures being implemented by the

Government of Sri Lanka to control the spread of the virus. Minister Prof. Peiris said that Sri Lanka consistently appreciates the support of the U.A.E. in multilateral fora,

especially in the Human Rights Council and emphasized that Sri Lank cannot accept any intrusive external mechanisms when robust domestic mechanisms are vigorously moving forward.

Among the other topics discussed by the two Foreign Ministers were cooperation in the energy sector, enhanced employment opportunities for Sri Lankans in the U.A.E. and

increasing the volumes of investment by the U.A.E. in commercial ventures in Sri Lanka.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo

07 December, 2021