Sri Lankan Gemstones to enter Armenia

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow, in collaboration with the National Gem & Jewellery Authority of Sri Lanka, and the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Armenia Sargis Tarverdyan facilitated a virtual B2B meeting between Armenian precious stone buyers and Sri Lankan gem exporters on 2 December, 2021 with the objective of establishing linkages between the industry stakeholders of the two countries.

The virtual discussion comprised of presentations from 8 Sri Lankan gem exporting companies and an overview of the benefits of the Sri Lankan precious stone industry delivered by the Assistant Director of the National Gem & Jewellery Authority of Sri Lanka Ayoma Dias.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Russia Prof. Janitha A. Liyanage, who is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Armenia, highlighted the opportunities for collaborations between the two countries given Sri Lanka’s rich gemstone resources and Armenia’s thriving gem & jewellery industry.

Counsellor to the Minister of Economic Development of the Republic of Armenia Gagik Mkrtchyan, Head of Gem and Jewellery Association of Armenia Hakob Darbinyan, Head of the Yerevan State Jewellery plant and several business representatives joined the meeting from the Armenian side.

At the conclusion of the productive meeting, the two sides decided to draw up a road map for further cooperation, share lists of interested Armenian buyers, and closely follow up with discussions to setup mutually beneficial partnerships.

Embassy of Sri Lanka - Moscow

8 December, 2021