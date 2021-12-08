All-night Pirith chanting and alms giving held to invoke blessings on 71st anniversary of Navy

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and President Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Mrs. Chandima Ulugetenne presided over an all-night Pirith chanting and alms giving ceremonies held at the Welisara Naval Complex on 03rd and 04th December 2021. These religious rituals were performed customarily to invoke blessings on the 71st anniversary of Sri Lanka Navy, falling on 09th December.

As part of the religious segment held in parallel with the Navy's anniversary celebration, the ‘Kanchuka Puja’ and Naval Flag Blessing events were held at Ruwanweli Seya and sacred Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura. Similarly, the Christian Commemoration & Thanksgiving Service was held at St. Lucia’s Cathedral, Colombo, Hindu Puja at Shri Ponnambalawaneswarar Kovil and Islamic religious rituals at Jummah Mosque on Chatham Street.

On 03rd December, a flower wreath was laid at the Naval War Hero Memorial, Welisara and lamps were lit in commemoration of fallen naval war heroes and those went missing in action, before the sacred relic casket was brought for Pirith chanting ceremony. Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne in pious sentiments brought the relic casket from Mulagandhakuti Viharaya, Welisara to the Welisara Naval Complex and the all-night Pirith chanting ceremony commenced soon after.

Further, the meritorious event to offer mid-day alms and Pirikara to71 members of Maha Sangha were held under the auspices of Commander of the Navy at the Welisara Naval Complex today (04th December). During this spiritual event, Ven. Maha Sangha transferred merits on fallen naval war veterans and blessings were invoked on disabled naval war heroes, Commander of the Navy, naval personnel both serving and retired, their family members and the Navy for its 71st anniversary.

The events were held adhering to COVID-19 protocols due to pandemic concerns. Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne, Commander Western Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Upul De Silva, Director Generals, Executive Committee members of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Naval Officer in Charge Welisara Naval Complex and naval personnel attached to the Navy Headquarters and Western Naval Command were present on these occasions.

