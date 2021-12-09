Foreign Minister discusses with the Pakistan envoy in Sri Lanka matters relating to financial security of the family of late Priyantha Kumara

The Foreign Minister Prof. G L Peiris had a meeting with the Actg. High Commissioner of Pakistan in Colombo Tanvir Ahmad today to discuss the matters relating to financial security / compensation of the family of late Priyantha Kumara who was killed by a mob in Sialkot area, Pakistan last week.

While highlighting the long-standing friendship and trust between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Minister expressed confidence that the Pakistan Government would take required steps that the family of late Priyantha Kumara gets justice.

Recalling the telephone call had with the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday, the Minister said “he offered his condolences & promised to make available to Sri Lanka all the information from the probe at the earliest”.

The Foreign Minister also appreciated the intervention of Pakistan Prime Minister who has taken personal charge of this investigation and taken steps to immediately investigate the incident. He also welcomed the announcement of the donation of US$ 100,000 by the business community in Sialkot and payment of monthly salary of Priyantha Kumara to his widow.

Minister Peiris highlighted the fact that the Sri Lankan government is concerned about the future of the two children of the late Priyantha Kumara and the importance of receiving the payments on time. He requested the Pakistan envoy to arrange a mechanism to ensure that the salary will be received by the family every month without any disruption.

Conveying his heartfelt apologies for the incident, the Acting High Commissioner assured that the Government of Pakistan has taken the necessary steps for a full investigation and ensuring compensation for the family. The law enforcement agencies in Pakistan are working to ensure the safety of all other Sri Lankans living in Pakistan, he further stated.

