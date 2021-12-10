Hon.Speaker endorses certificate on the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2022

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament today (10) endorsed the certificate on the Appropriation Bill for the Fiscal year 2022 starting from the 1 st of January 2022 ending on December 31 st 2022.



The Bill was presented in Parliament on October 7 th for the first reading. Hon. Basil Rajapaksa, Minister of Finance presented the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget Speech) for the year 2022 on Friday 12 th November 2021.



The Second Reading debate of the Appropriation Bill continued for 7 days from Saturday, November 13 th to the 22 nd and was passed with a majority of 93 votes. 153

were cast in favor of it and 60 were cast against it.

The Committee Stage Debate which commenced from the 23 rd of November continued for 16 days until today, December 10 th and was passed in Parliament. Accordingly, the Third Reading of the budget was passed with a majority of 93 votes. 157 were cast in favor of it and 64 were cast against it.

Accordingly, Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena endorsed the certificate on the Appropriation Bill for the Fiscal year 2022 today (10) afternoon. Thus, will come to effect as the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021.