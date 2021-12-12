Polish Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister

The Ambassador of Poland Adam Burakowski, concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka, met Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris on Wednesday 8 December 2021 at the Foreign Ministry and discussed issues of mutual interest. Ambassador Burakowskiwas on a visit to Colombo to coincide with the recommencement of direct flights of LOT Polish Airlines to Sri Lanka.

Referring to the commemoration of 65 years of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Poland in 2022, Foreign Minister Peiris reiterated Sri Lanka’s commitment to further advancing its multi-faceted partnership with Poland. Emphasis was placed on the promotion of political as well as trade, investment, tourism ties and people-to-people contacts, with a view to adopting a holistic approach in furthering bilateral cooperation. In this regard, the need for regular interactions between the business chambers of the two countries was noted.

The Foreign Minister apprised the visiting Ambassador on EU-Sri Lanka cooperation in the context of the significance of the EU market for Sri Lankan exports. The Ambassador informed of an event planned in 2022 in Sri Lanka to promote Polish processed food as well as two-way tourism.

The visiting Ambassador also met senior officials of the Foreign Ministry during the visit.

Foreign Ministry