Sri Lanka's CDS Condoles with Late General Bipin Rawat's Family Members during Cremation

The military funeral of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India General Bipin Rawat and his spouse Mrs Madhulika Rawat took place (Dece-10) with full military honours at Brar Crematorium in Dhaula Quan, New Delhi, amidst Ministerial delegates, Foreign Diplomats, both foreign and local high ranking military dignitaries, Indian government administrators, Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, Senior Tri Service Officers, Family Members and a vast gathering of mourners.

General Shavendra Silva Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army who flew to New Delhi (Dece-10) to pay his tribute to his Indian counterpart was one among the few military leaders who laid a floral wreath and saluted the remains. General Rawat, a close and true friend of Sri Lanka during his tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff visited Sri Lanka in 2018 and has been in constant touch with his counterpart in Sri Lanka.

General Shavendra Silva expressing his deep sorrow after meeting daughters of the bereaved family personally extended his condolences and handed a special message of condolences to them. At the same time, both daughters expressed their gratitude to General Shavendra Silva for his participation at the funeral within such short notice.

At the same place, India’s Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane expressed his deep gratitude to General Shavendra Silva for his presence at the funeral within hours. They both also shared thoughts and condoled with the tragic loss of a great military leader.

The military funeral with full honours, comprised of troops on vigil and bands saluted the departed General Bipin Rawat, the 1st Chief of Defence Staff of India before his mortal remains were honoured presenting 17 rounds of gun salutes before his remains were cremated in keeping with Hindu religious traditions.

Likewise, Bangladesh and Nepal’s Army Commanders shared thoughts with the Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff and exchanged views at the same location.

General Shavendra Silva on hearing of the tragic demise of his counterpart in India, expressed his deep sorrow and shock in a special condolence message, released to media and to the High Commission of India in Colombo. He paid tribute to his memory as a true friend of Sri Lankan Armed Forces and a military leader, saying that “his mature military knowledge, command, leadership traits, visionary mission and amiable working relationship would have ushered in a new era of dynamic professionalism and infused a great inspiration to the troops under his command in the wake of global and regional tensions that posed multifaceted challenges”.

At 11.00 am on Friday (10), the remains of General Rawat and his wife, Madhulika were taken to their official residence, and by 2.00 pm, the military funeral, escorted by military bands of all three services proceeded to Brar Crematorium in Dhaula Quan.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his spouse, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and few officers who were flying in a helicopter to attend a formal ceremony at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington crashed in the area close to Coonoor in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu State on Wednesday (8) noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajith Doval, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin, Army, Navy and Air Force Chiefs of the respective staff and many others were among those who paid tribute to late General Bipin Rawat.