PNS ‘Tughril’ departs island after successful naval exercise

The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ‘Tughril’ which arrived at the port of Colombo on an official visit on 13th December 2021, set sail from the island after a successful naval exercise with Sri Lanka Navy on 16th December.

Concluding her four-day official visit, PNS ‘Tughril’ conducted the naval exercise with Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Sindurala off the western coast, adhering to COVID-19 protocols. As such the two ships conducted preparation drills for Replenishment at Sea (RAS) and maneuvering exercises in seas off Colombo.

The exercise of this nature will pave the way for exchanging best practices and experiences of the two navies, to hone each other’s capacities in the event of responding to common maritime challenges.

Further, Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ships in accordance with naval traditions.