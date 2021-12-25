Virtual B2B Meeting organized by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Indonesia to Introduce Sri Lankan Gem Exporters to an Indonesian Company

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jakarta in collaboration with the Export Development Board (EDB) of Sri Lanka organized a virtual B2B meeting to introduce four Sri Lankan gem-exporting companies to Tulola Designs a luxury jewelry brand in Indonesia on 17 December, 2021.

Tulola Designs was started in 2007 by designer Sri Luce-Rusna with the aim of taking motifs and designs from Indonesian history and crafting modern jewellery collections inspired by them. Tulola Designs was interested in purchasing Sri Lankan blue sapphires, pink sapphires and rubies for their new collection.

Industrial Product Division of the EDB Export Promotion Officer Dilsha De Silva conducted a presentation on the Sri Lankan gem and jewellery industry. Participants of this B2B meeting included the buying team of Tulola Designs from Indonesia and leading Sri Lankan gem-exporting companies such as Gem Paradise, Punsiri Gems, Priyantha Gems and Zam Gems.

In 2021 Sri Lanka exported USD 0.12 Million worth of gems to Indonesia. The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia Yasoja Gunasekera said that the Embassy was happy to connect Sri Lankan gem exporters to companies like Tulola Designs, and proud to introduce Sri Lanka as the best destination for precious stones. Third Secretary (Commercial) of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Indonesia Heshani Premathilaka coordinated this meeting with the EDB.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Jakarta

24 December, 2021