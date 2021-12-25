Academic excellence of SLN officers recognized by the Nautical Institute – United Kingdom

Sri Lanka Branch of the Nautical Institute in the United Kingdom has recognized the academic excellence of two naval officers who stood out in courses conducted by Sri LankaNavy.

The awarding of respective certificates and awards to those officers were held under the patronage of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and

Chairman of Sri Lanka Branch of the Nautical Institute, Captain (Merchant) Nimal Perera, at the Navy Headquarters.

In 2017, the Nautical Institute’s Sri Lanka Branch commenced awarding of certificates and awards to naval officers, in recognition of their academic excellences exhibited in

courses conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy.

As such, Lieutenant Commander KMASR Wickramanayake and Lieutenant Commander BWD Priyankara were recognized for their outstanding performances respectively in

Long Communication and Anti-submarine Warfare courses conducted at the Naval and Maritime Academy in 2019. The certificates and awards issued in this regard for year 2021,

were presented to the respective officers in an event held under the patronage of Commander of the Navy and Chairman of Sri Lanka Branch of the Nautical Institute on 20th

December.

Director General Training, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara, Director Naval Personnel and Vice Chairman of Nautical Institute’s Sri Lanka Branch Commodore Ravindra Thisera,

representing Nautical Institute’s Sri Lanka Branch, it’s Chairman Captain (Merchant) Nimal Perera, Vice Chairman Captain (Merchant) Nirmal Silva, Secretary Captain (Merchant)

Keith Jayasuriya, Assistant Treasurer Captain (Merchant) Ravi Jayarathna, Executive Committee Member Captain (Merchant) Chandra Sirimanna were also present on this

occasion.