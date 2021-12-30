Sri Lanka- Jordan Business Council established under the aegis of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Jordan

The Embassy of Sri Lanka along with the Jordanian Businessmen Association and the National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka held a virtual Webinar where the first ever Sri Lanka- Jordan Business Council was established in the presence of the Board members of both Chambers, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Jordan Shanika Dissanayake and Ambassador of Jordan to Sri Lanka Muhammad Al Kayed, accredited to Sri Lanka from India.

An Agreement was also signed between both Chambers by Chairperson Hamdi Tabbaa and NCE President Ravi Jayawardena during the event.

Ambassador Dissanayake in her address emphasized that the establishment of the Business Council under the aegis of the Embassy would be a valuable platform to increase bilateral trade and to attract investment into both countries. The Ambassador also urged Jordanian entrepreneurs not to consider Sri Lanka as a non traditional market and to unlock the untapped potential in Sri Lanka in various sectors.

Mr. Prasanjith Wijayatilake/ Executive Director of the Board of Investment made a detailed presentation on the sectors that Jordanians could invest in Sri Lanka while Mr. Qussairy of the Investment Ministry of Jordan gave a presentation on the investment climate and opportunities for Sri Lankans in Jordan. The event was moderated by M. Wanniarachchi/ Director of the National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka.

The Embassy will be organizing a B to B with Members of both Chambers to enhance the Sri Lanka – Jordan business dialogue for a stronger engagement and to create greater awareness and brand recognition for Sri Lankan commodities in Jordan.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Jordan