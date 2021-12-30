Sri Lanka’s Adventure tourism promoted in Jordan

As part of the Economic diplomacy initiatives undertaken by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Jordan, an Exhibition to showcase Sri Lanka’s epic Adventure tourism was held on 27 December at the Galleria Mall in Amman.

The Galleria Mall is one of the biggest, upscale shopping malls and considered an iconic landmark in Jordan which attracts considerable footfall during the Christmas holidays.

The Exhibition portrayed scenic pictures of Sri Lanka covering diverse areas giving prominence to adventure sports namely, Surfing, White Water rafting, Hot Air Ballooning, Zip lining which is unavailable in Jordan, diving with sea mammals and natural habitat adventures in the Wildlife Parks.

On the sidelines of the tourism promotion, Sri Lankan export products of Ceylon tea, Ceylon Arabica Coffee, Natural rubber products, Fitness products from Natural rubber, Organic Coconut products, coir products, Natural soap products, Sri Lankan cosmetics from the range of Natures Secret, Baraka cosmetics, Spa Ceylon, superfood powders such as Moringa and Soursop, Sri Lankan handicraft items, Handloom materials, Dankotuwa Porcelain etc were showcased.