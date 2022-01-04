Leading Chinese Tour Operators and Agencies will target the Sri Lanka Market when Travel Restrictions are relaxed

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing in collaboration with the Sri Lankan Airlines met Chinese travel industry representatives at a town hall meeting on 30 December 2021. 60 invited guests, including tour operators, major tour agencies and media personnel, attended the event.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona drew their attention to the unique experiences that Sri Lanka offers. Sri Lanka’s non traditional attractions were highlighted, such as indigenous medicine, adventure opportunities, including rafting, water skiing, kitesurfing, trekking, ballooning, whale watching, elephant riding and safari, to the interest of the young travellers. Sri Lanka is blessed with lush greenery, and warm weather throughout the year.

He expected that more Chinese tourists would visit Sri Lanka when the Chinese border control measures were relaxed. He said that the Embassy has already initiated discussions with several Chinese Airlines to improve the air connectivity between the two countries. He hopes to meet with all major tour operators in the future.

Regional Manager of Sri Lankan Airlines Chinthaka Weerasinghe briefed the gathering on health protocols and inflight services offered by Sri Lankan Airlines. He stated that Sri Lankan Airlines will increase its flight frequency to China, depending on demand.

During the event, tour agents, including Spring Travel, shared their experiences of the beauty of Sri Lanka. Before the commencement of the formal event, videos of Sri Lanka and SriLankan Airlines were screened.

The Ambassador Dr. Palitha Kohona and Regional Manager of Sri Lankan Airlines Chinthaka Weerasinghe responded to a range of questions raised by the participants.

The guests were entertained with instrumental music and a performance by a leading Chinese artiste

The event concluded with a lucky raffle draw in which the winner received a free air ticket to visit Sri Lanka.

Food and drinks were provided by a local Greek restaurant.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Beijing

03 January, 2021