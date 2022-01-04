January 04, 2022
    Honorary Consuls of Sri Lanka and Sri Lankans living in Ankara donated medical equipment to support GOSL effort

    On the request of the Mission, Sri Lankans living in Turkey and the Honorary Consuls of Erzurum, Alanya, Bursa and Istanbul donated medical equipment to be used for the government hospitals in Sri Lanka to curb Covid-19 pandemic.

    The donation included fingertip oximeters, infrared forehead thermometers, positive airway pressure, oxygen concentrators, and compressor nebulizer to support the tremendous government effort in Sri Lanka.

    The Mission with the assistance of Turkish Airlines cargo and Asya Nakliyat facilitated the dispatching of the medical donations.

    Ambassador M.R. Hassen commenting on the gesture by the Honorary Consuls and Sri Lankans commanded their effort and their solidarity with the Government and people of Sri Lanka.

    Embassy of Sri Lanka

    Ankara

     

    03 January, 2022

