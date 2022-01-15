Australian High Commissioner meets Commander Eastern Naval Area

In the ensuing discussion, both parties shared views on several matters of bilateral importance and mutual interests. Symbolizing the significance of the occasion, mementos were
also exchanged.
The High Commissioner of Australia to Sri Lanka HE David Holly and a group of officials met with the Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias at the
Command Headquarters, on 13th January 2022.
