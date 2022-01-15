January 15, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Australian High Commissioner meets Commander Eastern Naval Area

    January 15, 2022
    Australian High Commissioner meets Commander Eastern Naval Area

    The High Commissioner of Australia to Sri Lanka HE David Holly and a group of officials met with the Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias at the
    Command Headquarters, on 13th January 2022.

    In the ensuing discussion, both parties shared views on several matters of bilateral importance and mutual interests. Symbolizing the significance of the occasion, mementos were
    also exchanged.

    « OCDS-Conceptualized Symposium for Middle-Grade Officers of the Armed Forces Inaugurated Navy run COVID – 19 vaccination centres opened in Colombo and Welisara »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya