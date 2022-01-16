Sri Lankan products and tourism booth draws interest at Dashihui Summit Forum of International Business Cooperation and Public Welfare

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in cooperation with Guangzhou Sri Road Connection Trade Company Ltd, was able to showcase Sri Lanka, amongst the other Consulates of
India, Mexico, Iran, Morocco and local and international business entities, enticing the elite participants of the forum to visit the booths. Many visitors were attracted to the Sri
Lanka stall, purchased its products and exchanged contact information, giving opportunities to reap potential high-end buyers for Sri Lankan products. The visitors also showed
interest in Sri Lanka as a tourist destination and kept her in view of visiting, when outbound travel restrictions are lifted in China.
Consulate General of Sri Lanka
Guangzhou