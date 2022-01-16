Sri Lankan products and tourism booth draws interest at Dashihui Summit Forum of International Business Cooperation and Public Welfare

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Guangzhou promoted Sri Lankan food products, tea, handicrafts and tourism during the Dashihui Summit Forum of International BusinessCooperation and Public Welfare, an event inaugurated in 2021, for promoting trade, academic exchanges and for charity purposes. Senior officials of the business community,charities and medical professionals attended and participated at the forum.

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in cooperation with Guangzhou Sri Road Connection Trade Company Ltd, was able to showcase Sri Lanka, amongst the other Consulates of

India, Mexico, Iran, Morocco and local and international business entities, enticing the elite participants of the forum to visit the booths. Many visitors were attracted to the Sri

Lanka stall, purchased its products and exchanged contact information, giving opportunities to reap potential high-end buyers for Sri Lankan products. The visitors also showed

interest in Sri Lanka as a tourist destination and kept her in view of visiting, when outbound travel restrictions are lifted in China.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Guangzhou