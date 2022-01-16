Navy launches coconut planting campaign

A coconut planting campaign launched by Sri Lanka Navy was held at SLNS Uththara on15th January 2022 under the patronage of Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Priyantha Perera.

Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting various environmental protection programmes including tree planting drives as it is a necessary part of a healthy environment. In this tree planting programme organized by the Northern Naval Command about 256 coconut saplings were planted in the establishment of SLNS Uththara.

The programme was held adhering to COVID-19 guidelines in place following the pandemic concerns. Heads of the Departments and a group of naval personnel were also present on this occasion.

SL Navy