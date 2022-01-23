A suspect nabbed with Kerala cannabis worth more than Rs. 24 million in street value

A coordinated operation conducted by the Navy and Police in Chulipuram area, Jaffna on the night of 21st January 2022 led to the apprehension of a suspect with about 80kg and 500g of Kerala cannabis.

To curb illegal acts including drug trafficking, the Navy regularly conducts operations.

In a special operation conducted by SLNS Uththara in the Northern Naval Command with the Chulipuram Police, a house in the locality was searched on suspicion. The search led to the recovery of this stock of Kerala cannabis which weighed about 80kg and 500g. The stock was in 38 parcels which were stuffed in 5 sacks. The operation also made way to the apprehension of a suspect in connection to the incident. Meanwhile, the street value of the stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 24 million.

The operation was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols to prevent possibilities of the transmission of the pandemic. The suspect held in this was identified as a 38-year-old resident of Chulipuram . The accused along with Kerala cannabis was handed over to the Chulipuram Police for onward legal proceedings.