Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh departs island concluding official visit

Concluding his official visit to Sri Lanka, Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh, Admiral, M Shaheen Iqbal departed the island (23rd January 2022). The Bangladesh Navy Chief arrived in Sri Lanka on 18th January, on a four-day formal visit.

During this visit, Admiral, M Shaheen Iqbal called on Hon. Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, Defence Secretary, General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne and Chief of Defence Staff

and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva. The discussions held among them mainly focused on long-standing relations between the two countries as well as matters pertinent to defence cooperation.

The visiting Navy Chief also met with Area Commanders of Eastern and Southern naval Areas. Further, he took time off to visit Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee and

address officer under trainees of the premier training establishment of Sri Lanka Navy.

In his visit to Sri Lanka, Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh was accompanied by his spouse Mrs. Begum Monira Rowshan Iqbal who is serving as President, Bangladesh Navy

Family Welfare Association. She attended several programmes organized by Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, at the invitation of its President, Mrs Chandima Ulugetenne.

Proceedings of the visit have been organized by Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with COVID-19 protocols to prevent possibilities of transmission of the pandemic. This nature of

official interactions will further strengthen cooperation and friendly relations between the two navies and further strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries. Further,

they will contribute to collectively overcome regional maritime challenges in the future.