A delegation from Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy visits the Foreign Ministry

A Delegation from the Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy visited the Foreign Ministry as a part of their study tour on 21 January, 2021.

The delegation composed of Director, Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh Farhana Ahamed Chowdhury and 16 Foreign Service Officers undergoing training at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka. Actg. High Commissioner of Bangladesh Md. Reyad Hossain also accompanied the delegation.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage welcomed the delegation and had a friendly exchange on the Bangladesh - Sri Lanka bilateral relations that have stood the test of time and shared views on “Future and Present challenges to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Policy”. The Foreign Secretary also took the occasion to extend appreciation to the Government of Bangladesh for its steadfast support to Sri Lanka. Director, United Nations and Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry Maxwell Keegel conducted a presentation to the delegation on “Introduction to Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry, Foreign Service and Foreign Policy”. The study tour intended to give regional exposure to young diplomats of the Bangladesh Foreign Service and foster closer interactions between the Foreign Services of the two countries.

During their study tour, the Delegation is scheduled to attend a programme conducted by the Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute (BIDTI) and visit the Colombo Plan Secretariat, National Chamber of Commerce, Hambanthota Port and historic cities of Kandy and Galle.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo