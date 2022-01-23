Much-Awaited 22 GR’s Welfare Facility Realized

'The Twenty-two Bungalow', erected exclusively by 22 Gajaba Regiment (GR) troops as a holiday resort was inaugurated on Saturday (22) in Saliyapura by General Shavendra Silva, Colonel of the Regiment of Gajaba Regiment, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Lieutenant Colonel B.S.K Jayasundera, Commanding Officer, 22 GR, together with the Centre Commandant, GR Colonel Shirantha Millagala received the Army Chief at the entrance to the GR RHQ premises.

At the auspicious minute, the Army Chief unveiled a plaque and cut the symbolic ribbon before warming this new holiday bungalow.

This modern, yet environment-friendly two-storied holiday bungalow was erected by 22 Gajaba Regiment troops using their engineering, technical and manpower skills under the supervision of their Commanding Officer.

Built with Regimental funds, this new holiday bungalow includes all best facilities and is open to Officers and Other Ranks of the Regiment. The project coincides with the welfare modules of the ‘Army Way Forward Strategy 2020 - 2025’. The project was brought to completion with active support of the GR Centre Commandant.

The day’s Chief Guest, flanked by several Senior Officers afterwards closely observed facilities inside and did not forget to share a few thoughts with 22 GR troops, involved in the project. Before his exit, he left some compliments in the Visitors’ Book.

