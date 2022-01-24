Defence Secretary arrives at Anuladevi Cetiya in Mihintale

Defence Secretary and Chairperson of '' Archaeological Heritage Management Presidential Task Force''; (PTF) for Eastern Province Gen. Kamal Gunaratne arrived at Mihindu Maha Seya at the Mihintale Monastery during a visit made to several sacred places of worship in Anuradhapura (Jan 23).

Gen. Gunaratne reviewed the renovation work progress of Mihindu Maha Seya which has been entrusted to the Sri Lanka Navy. While discussing the work in the pipeline pertaining to the construction, Defence Secretary also instructed to expedite the process.

Renovation of Mihindu Maha Seya, Mihindu Len Senasuna and Shrine House at the historic Mihintale Sacred site was commenced recently under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Defence Secretary also paid homage to Anuradhapura Sandahiru Seya and Anuladevi Cetiya in Mihintale during the day's visit.

Mihintale Raja Maha Vihara Chief Prelate Ven. Walawahengunawewe Dharmaratna thero, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and Director General of the Civil Security Department Maj. Gen. Ranjan Lamahewage (Retd) were also among the officials present.