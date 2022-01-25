Religious Observances in Milan for the late Consul-General Visharada Neela Wickramasinghe

The religious observations organized by the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Milan with the participation of the beloved husband of the late Consul General, Kapila Herath, relatives, staff of the Consulate General and also members of the Sri Lankan community in Italy who gathered at the occasion to offer merits to the late Consul-General.

The Chief Sanghanayaka of Italy and the Chief Incumbent of the Milano International Buddhist Centre Rajakeeya Panditha Rev. Mahagama Wipulasiri Thero performed the Panshukula for the late Consul-General followed by a dharma deshana. Nayaka Thero stated that the sudden demise of late Consul General Wickramasinghe is a loss to the Sri Lankan community in Milan and Northern Italy as she could not carry out the programmes which she planned even prior to her arrival in Milan. Chief Sanghanayake of Europe and the Chief Incumbent of Athens Buddhist Vihara Rev. Eluwapola Pagnarathana Thero delivered an Anushasana. Chief incumbent of the Milan Dharmanikethanaramaya Shasthapathi Rev. Pelgahathenne Seelawimala Thero and Chief incumbent of the Milano Lankarama Vihara Rev. Wewabedde Suneetha Thero were also present at the religious performances. On behalf of the Catholic community in Italy, Father Deshan Perera performed Catholic prayers while Father Princky Rosan Appuhamy graced the occasion with his present at the ceremony.

Delivering the vote of thanks, spouse of late Consul General Kapila Herath extended his appreciation to the members of the Sri Lankan community living in Italy for the sincere assistance given to his late spouse since their arrival in Milan. Recalling the expected services that the later Consul-General wished to extended to the Sri Lankan Community during her tenure, Kapila Herath stated that the late Consul General Wickramasinghe passed away like a flower that withered away or like the moon that descended. Upon the request of Kapila Herath, Hemantha Peiris addressed the funeral ceremony on behalf of the Sri Lankan community.

Late Consul General Wickramasinghe passed away in Milan on 17 January, 2022 due to a sudden illness and currently arrangements are underway to repatriate the human remains of the late Consul-General to Sri Lanka early this week in coordination with pertinent authorities both in Italy and Sri Lanka.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Milan