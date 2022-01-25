Navy wins ‘Eagle’s Challenge Trophy’ at Commander’s Cup - 2022 annual golf tournament

The Commander’s Cup – 2022 golf tournament was held at the Eagles' Golf Links in China Bay, Trincomalee on 22nd January 2022. Keeping the flag flying, Sri Lanka Navy golfers clinched the ‘Eagle’s Challenge Trophy’ and a couple of other awards in the tournament, organized by Sri Lanka Air Force.

The ‘Eagle’s Challenge Trophy’ is dedicated to the golfers of Tri- Forces taking part in the Commander’s Cup annual golf tournament. Representing the Sri Lanka Navy in this event, Commodore Pradeep Karunathilake managed to clinch the ‘Eagle’s Challenge Trophy’ this year. Besides, Captain Mangala Mummullage won the award for the Closest to the Pin and Lieutenant Commander Ruwan Rathnayake secured the award for the Longest Drive in the tournament.

Along with the backing of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, as the President of Navy Sports Board, Sri Lanka Navy sports facilities have been improved to a greater extent and naval athletes have achieved remarkable feats in recent years.