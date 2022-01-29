  Launching of 1919 Call Centre Services for Appointment Reservation System in the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry

With a view to streamlining the procedure at the Consular Affairs Division and assisting the general public visiting the Division daily, the Ministry in collaboration with the Government Information Centre (1919 Call Centre) has introduced an appointment reservation system for the general public who wish to authenticate certificates/documents through the electronic Document Attestation System (eDAS) in addition to the prevailing practice of walk-ins.

The appointment reservation system will focus on the general public who do not have access to make reservations through an online appointment system which has already been set up to obtain document authentication services from the Consular Affairs Division.

The services under the new system will be available from Thursday, 27 January, 2022. Anyone wishing to reserve a time slot by calling 1919 from any telephone network would be able to do so by following the instructions provided by the agent responding to the call.

While the current practice of receiving walk-in customers and online appointment system will be available, the public is also encouraged to visit the Regional Consular Offices in Jaffna, Matara, Kandy, Trincomalee and Kurunegala to obtain Consular Services excluding the authentication of GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level Examination Certificates.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo