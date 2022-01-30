Highest number of officers in the history of SLAF commissioned at SLAF base Katunayake

It was a moment of utmost pride and glory for the Sri Lanka Air Force when it held the Commissioning and Wings Parade (29 January 2022) of the No. 59, 61, 62, 63, 64 Intakes of Officer Cadets, No. 13 14, 15, 16 Lady Officer Cadets Intakes, the No 34th and No 35th Kotelawala Defence University Intakes comprising of a total of 153 Male Officers and Lady Officers which is the highest in history.

On the invitation of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, taking the salute as the Chief Guest at this historical occasion which was held at SLAF Base Katunayake was the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The day’s proceedings began on a grand note with the Commissioning Parade led by the Commandant of the Sri Lanka Air Force Academy China Bay, Air Commodore Bandu Edirisinghe marching on to the Parade Ground. The parade which consisted of three Squadrons, 9 Flights and the President’s Colour received the Chief Guest with a Ceremonial General Salute. Following the salute was the highlight of the day’s agenda, the commissioning of the 153 Officer Cadets as Pilot Officers of the Sri Lanka Air Force which included six Lady Officers being commissioned as Pilots of the General Duties Pilot Branch for the second time in the History of the SLAF.

This was the culmination of nearly three years of intensive training and hard work by the Officers who were from different branches such as General Duties Pilot, Aeronautical and General Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Operations Air, Regiment, Logistics, Administrative and Provost. Having begun initial training at the Combat Training School in Diyatalawa for 21 weeks and at the Kotelawala Defence University for almost three years respectively, these Officers subsequently followed their Basic Administrative Courses and respective branch trainings at the Flying and Ground Training Wings in China Bay and the Combat Training School at Diyatalawa.

During the awarding of flying brevets and trophies for special achievements, 06 Lady Officers who received the prestigious Flying Brevet became the 2nd generation of female military aviators in the history of Sri Lanka.

Pilot Officer KHTP Perera from No.62 Officer Cadets Intake and Pilot Officer KBI Rajapakse from No.63 Officer Cadets Intake were awarded the prestigious “Sword of Honour” presented by Group Captain NR Raheem. The sword of honour is awarded to the Officer Cadet who has achieved the highest results in both academic and professional studies and who has shown the best all-round performance throughout the course.

During the address made by His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa, he urged the newly commissioned Officers by stating that “It is your responsibility to move more and beyond in your career while sharpening your own potentials”.

The Wings and Commissioning Parade was followed by the Air Force Ceremonial Band display together with a Drill Display by the SLAF Colour Wing Drill Display Team adding colour to the day’s proceedings.

This prestigious ceremony was also attended by Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and Secretary to the State Ministry of National Security and Disaster Management, General Kamal Guneratne (Retd), Members of the Air Force Board of Management together with their spouses, a limited number of Senior Military Officers and Other Ranks participated for today’s Parade at Air Force Base Katunayake.

Special Award Winners

Pilot Officer KHTP Perera - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in General Duties Pilot Branch (62nd Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer KBI Rajapakse - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in General Duties Pilot Branch (63rd Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer RMSK Karunarathne - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Aeronautical & General Engineering Branch (14th Lady Officer Cadets Intake)



Pilot Officer GAS Botheju - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Aeronautical & General Engineering Branch (63rd Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer LDCD Perera- Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Provost Branch (63rd Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer BN Pinnaduwa- Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Provost Branch (16th Lady Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer KGALTH Ariyarathne- Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Logistics Branch (62nd Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer RJHS Rajapaksha - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Logistics Branch (15th Lady Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer BAMHL Athauda - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Regiment Branch (62nd Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer WHDM Rathnayake- Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Regiment Branch (63rd Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer KRN Gunawardane - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Regiment Branch (16th Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer KGMSM Gamage - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Operations Air Branch (62nd Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer AMAS Amarakoon - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Operations Air Branch (64th Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer SAN Sasanthi - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Administrative Branch (14th Lady Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer MSS Deshani- Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Administrative Branch (15th Lady Officer Cadets Intake)

Pilot Officer HMM Vithana - Trophy for the Best Officer Cadet in Electronics Engineering Branch (15th Lady Officer Cadets Intake)