MSTS at Diyatalawa Adds New Simulator Wing for Training

The Indian Army-gifted Small Arms Training Simulators to the Marksmanship Sniper Training School (MSTS) in Diyatalawa were inaugurated January (29) by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army attending the occasion as the Chief Guest.

During his recent visit to Sri Lanka, General Manoj Mukund Narawane, Chief of Army Staff of India showing his sound understanding and sentiments of goodwill and co-operation towards the Sri Lanka Army gifted those India-made training simulators, prompting the MSTS to allocate a separate premises in the school compound for this purpose.

The unveiling of a plaque by the day's Chief Guest after he was warmly received by Brigadier Vipula Ihalage, Commandant MSTS and Chairman Army Small Arms Association followed the ribbon-cutting to inaugurate this simulator room where trainees are able to conduct those firing exercises with ease.

General Shavendra Silva afterwards in the company of Brigadier Vipula Ihalage closely watched those simulators and shared a few thoughts and highlighted the importance of sustained training sessions utilizing those new simulators.

A few minutes later, the Chief Guest watched a live demonstration, presented by MSTS troops at the same location. The end of the first segment of the day's itinerary was marked by the Chief Guest who was invited to plant a sapling in the compound as a symbol of memory.

SL Army