Donation of Medical Equipment by the Sri Lankan Community in Saudi Arabia

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Saudi Arabia facilitated the donation of a consignment of medical equipment valued at SLRs 1.2 Million for hospitals in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Cultural Forum collaborated with the Sri Lankan community residing in Saudi Arabia to donate the medical equipment.

The donation was presented at a symbolic ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo. Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage handed over the donation to State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana and Secretary of the State Ministry Dr. R.M.S. Ratnayake.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia P.M. Amza and the staff of the Embassy coordinated the dispatch of the medical equipment by courtesy of Sri Lankan Airlines.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo