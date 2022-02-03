February 03, 2022
    Foreign Minister Peiris refutes the alleged purchase of weapons from North Korea

    February 03, 2022
    Media Release

    The attention of the Foreign Ministry has been drawn to a news item appearing on the newsfirst.lk website titled “We purchased weapons from North Korea using Black Market Dollars’ – Minister Basil R” dated 31 January 2022.

    The Foreign Ministry wishes to state that Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris has spoken in this regard with his Cabinet colleague, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa who has categorically denied the comments attributed to him in the said news item.

    The Foreign Ministry would appreciate it if this response is given the same prominence as the said news item.

     

    Foreign Ministry

    Colombo

    01 February, 2022

     

     

     

     

     

