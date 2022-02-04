Independence Day Messages- Sri Lanka Amarapura Sect. and Sri Lanka Ramanna Sect.



A Message is issued to the souvenir that was published to mark the 74 th Independence Day Celebration at this moment in honor of those who sacrificed their lives to gain the freedom to this country.

When we recollect our recent history, Sri Lanka faced several foreign invasions in different eras in the past. The challenges under such foreign rulers were won by our fearless, brave, and valiant fighters in the past as a result of their tireless efforts and commitment. After the British conquered this country, Buddhist monks such as Kudapola Thera, Wariyapola Thera, and Ihagama Thera as well as patriotic laymen such as Weera Puranappu, Gongalegoda Banda, Keppetipola Nilame, Butawe Rala, and Kohukumbure Raterala toiled themselves day and night to defend the security of this country.

Years later, we have been convinced by the Corona Pandemic of the importance of leading a life in harmony within a dignified and unitary Sri Lanka irrespective of caste, creed, and racial differences. It is high time we all worked peacefully and mutually with our fellowmen at this moment when the entire world is facing a hard economic crisis.

May the merit pass on to the heroes who sacrificed their lives to gain freedom for the country, and good health and happiness to the entire Sri Lankan citizens at this moment we celebrate the 74 th Independence Day.



The Most Veneable Dodampahala Chandrasiri Thera,

The Chief Prelate of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Sect.

Independence Day Message by the Chief Prelate of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Sect.

We were in the grip of three Western Powers for nearly 450 years, and obtained freedom from the British on February 4, 1948, following collective efforts taken by those who loved this country and its nation including the priests of different denominations. When the 74 th anniversary of such freedom is celebrated, I believe the occasion is most apt to regain the profusion and economic growth that we had enjoyed in those good old days, and create a new generation inculcated with nationalism and piety.

When looking back into the past, there are some positive features but it can be pointed out that there are no satisfactory achievements in certain sections. Relieving from the compulsions of the Soulbury Constitution under the British Throne, removal of the army camps under the foreign control, nationalization of the port, national transport, school education, declaration of Sinhala as the official language, introducing a separate Ministry for Culture, introducing a new Constitution, converting Vidyodaya and Vidyalankara Buddhist pirivenas to national universities to give higher education to all, implementation of multipurpose irrigation projects, and starting

farmer settlements and development of infrastructure are some of them of paramount importance. However, the subservience that inherited in our people as we lived under Colonial Rule for centuries, and such economic models, educational system, the economic system that depended on imports, copycat and tradition have not been totally eradicated from the mentality of the local men and women. The making of a home-grown policy based on the national requirements is still at a snail pace. The open economy further distanced it from us. The 30-year war, natural disasters, and the COVID-19 Pandemic, spiraling bribery, and corruption together with new liberal capitalism have also helped create this situation.

Going by the old adage, better to light a single candle than to curse the darkness, and this is a fitting opportunity to get determined and act accordingly to make this country a developed and prosperous nation. Necessary resources are abundant in this country. At the same time, the intelligence and education of its population are at a high level. Its climate is friendly for development. What is necessary is to guide the people toward a well-planned direction. People should be encouraged in a manufacturing economy thereby promoting an export-oriented economy. Necessary market opportunities and warehouse facilities should be made available in this regard.

To overcome the prevailing difficulties, all should work in unison sans dividing themselves into rival political camps. The economy of our country has weakened due to various circumstances including the COVID-19 Pandemic that hit the country for over two years. Therefore, members of the ruling party and the opposition should shed their petty political enmity and hold hand in hand to act for the benefit of the common masses thereby fulfilling their responsibilities at this crucial moment we celebrate the 74 th Independence Day. May Triple Gem bless all those who are involved in ruling this Government led by His Excellency the President and the entire population of this country with peace and prosperity.

Aggamaha Pandita Most Venerable Makulewe Sri Wimala Thera.

The Chief Prelate of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Sect.