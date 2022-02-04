Independence Day Messages

We ceremonially mark February 04 the day we established an Independent State after freedom from the British Colonial Rule for 133 years. The Independence we obtained from foreign invaders should be made meaningful through economic, social, and attitudinal freedom. However, it is high time we thought again and again whether we, as Sri Lankans were able to evolve an economic, social, and political vision of our own identity during the last 74 years since 1948.

There are a lot of economic and social stumbling blocks are standing in our way today. No doubt these challenges would be able to be overcome through a host of sustainable and national policy frameworks based on a homegrown concept. We have a proud history that runs over 2500 years and have won fame both in the East and the West for self-sufficiency in food security. To achieve such prosperity, the ancient kings did not risk the nation at foreign borrowings but implemented friendly socio-political and economic policies while promoting national harmony.

Therefore, it is high time we established agriculture as the foundation of the local economy. At the same time, the gravest hazard that stands on the national rejuvenation is corruption and poverty. Therefore, the machination of the ruling Government should hurry up to prepare a correct policy framework of a correct vision, determination, and discipline to fight corruption and poverty. It is hereby reiterated that the duty by all Sri Lankans is to commemorate the freedom fighters and war heroes who risked their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and safety of our motherland, and pass on merit on them on this 74th Independence Day.

At the same time, May Triple Gem bless the entire population of this country to enable them to reach prosperity by giving true meaning to the Independence we won, and assure the goals of Freedom irrespective of petty differences including political and religious faiths.

The Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala.

The Chief Prelate of the Malwatu Chapter of Syamopali Sect.

Malwatu Temple, Kandy.

Message by the Most Venerable Dr. Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thera, Chief Prelate of

the Asgiri Chapter of the Syamopali Sect., Chief Incumbent of the Asgiri

Wijayasundararamaya and the Badulu Muthiyangana Ancient Temple.

History records that the people of Sri Lanka claim a proud heritage that runs into thousands of years but were got divided themselves lost their freedom and sovereignty of the nation in certain eras in the past. Consequent to this, our nation fell to Portuguese and Dutch invasions and ultimately was defeated by the British; and was compelled to live under its Colonial Rule for over 150 years thereby ruining our national, religious, social, and cultural values. Subsequently, Sri Lankans, as a nation missed their unity, spiritual values, prosperity, and plenty. As a result of the tireless efforts taken by the national heroes including priests of different denominations and laymen while performing their responsibility at life risk to save the country from this calamity, we were able to free our motherland from the clutches of the imperialists on February 04, 1948.

Although 74 years have elapsed since Independence, it has become the talk of the town today as everybody is questioning whether have, we achieved any tangible victory which we can look back and appraise. During the same period of time, many other countries which obtained freedom from foreign invaders were successfully back on their feet. When looking at those countries, it seems that they have achieved development in all sectors including economic and social aspects to enjoy the true meaning of freedom. But we, as a nation are still inclined to a ‘pick-a-back’ mindset and stuck to various differences such as religious and political fraction, and fast walking toward further deterioration. We should admit with regret that we do not sincerely try at least to escape from this bane. The duty of all the people in this country is to abhor this bickering social and political nature and take the opportunity of the 74 th Independence Day anniversary to unite as a nation. Or else nobody would be able to stop us from falling into insolvency.

May the Sacred Tooth bless Sri Lanka and its citizens with courage to achieve their hopes and

aspirations on this occasion of the 74 th Independence Day celebration.

Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thera,

The Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter.