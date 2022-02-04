February 04, 2022
    February 04, 2022
    Leaders of Sri Lanka’s independence movement felicitated…

    Leaders of Sri Lanka’s independence movement were felicitated in parallel to the 74th Independence Day.

    A floral tribute was paid to the statues of ten leaders of the freedom struggle, including Mahamanya D. S. Senanayake, S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike and Sir John Kotelawala at the Presidential Secretariat today (4).

    It was jointly organized by the Presidential Secretariat and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Senior Assistant Secretary to the President Sisira Henadheera, Senior Assistant Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs Chethiya Weerasuriya and a number of officials were also present at the occasion.

     

